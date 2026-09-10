Texans G Wyatt Teller Apparent Backup To Start Season

Houston signed veteran G Wyatt Teller to a two-year deal this offseason among a few offensive line additions after he made 93 starts with Cleveland over the last seven years.

Appearing on 95.7 The Fan, Texans GM Nick Caserio talked about the addition of Teller, saying he’s had no issue adjusting to a new scheme and playing the left side after playing right guard with the Browns. Caserio also implied Teller will start as a backup after saying “if he has to play at some point” he’ll do a great job.

“Wyatt’s done a really good job,” Caserio said. “We’ve kinda taxed him a little bit. He’s got a lot of experience, guard only. Wyatt’s been great, he’s a had a good attitude, good offseason, trained hard, he’s in good condition. We feel comfortable with Wyatt & if he has to play at some point he’ll go out there & do a really good job. We’re confident in that.”

Caserio previously said first-round OL Keylan Rutledge is “probably the best offensive lineman” they have and feel he’s best suited to play left guard, where Teller has worked.

Teller, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He was due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

He was an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Houston.

In 2025, Teller appeared in and started 13 games for the Browns at right guard.