Texans GM Nick Caserio: We Have Zero Interest In Trading Deshaun Watson

New Texans GM Nick Caserio said during Friday’s press conference to introduce HC David Culley that they have “zero interest” in trading QB Deshaun Watson, despite his recent request.

“Organizationally, want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” Caserio said, per Aaron Wilson. “We have zero interest in trading the player.”

Caserio added that they look forward to spending more time with Watson this spring.

As for handling the relationship with Watson moving forward, Caserio said: “The best way you handle relationships is to communicate and be honest and forthright.”

Watson just recently formally requested a trade out of Houston and reports have said several teams have been in contact with the Texans about a potential deal for the star quarterback.

Watson reportedly made the request before the Texans hired Culley as their next head coach, and that has no bearing on Watson’s thinking.

The Texans clearly have their work cut out for them in the coming months to repair the situation and convince Watson to stay.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.