Texans Announce They’ve Had Additional Discussions With Lovie Smith For HC Job

The Texans announced on Monday that they have had additional discussions with Lovie Smith in regards to their vacant head coaching position.

We have completed additional discussions with Lovie Smith regarding our head coaching position. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 7, 2022

Adam Schefter points out the next move would be for the team to hire him.

The Texans were reportedly down to former NFL QB Josh McCown, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores for their head coach vacancy.

Although, reports from Sunday mentioned that Gannon was informed that he’s out of the running for the job.

Multiple reports have since said that the Texans will not be hiring McCown as their next head coach.

Smith, 63, began his coaching career back in 1980. He worked for a number of colleges before the Buccaneers hired him as their linebackers coach in 1996.

Smith was eventually hired as the Rams’ defensive coordinator before taking the Bears’ coaching job in 2004. He spent nine years in Chicago before the Buccaneers hired him in 2014.

After just two seasons with the Bucs, Smith was fired and eventually hired as the head coach at Illinois. The Texans hired Smith as their defensive coordinator last year.

During his NFL coaching career, Smith led the Bears and Buccaneers to a record of 89-87 (50.6 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006.

At Illinois, Smith’s teams produced a record of 17-39.

