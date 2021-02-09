Texans Hiring James Campen As OL Coach

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hiring longtime NFL coaching veteran James Campen as their next OL coach.

Campen will sign a three-year deal with Houston, per Wilson. He was most recently with the Chargers.

Campen, 56, played in the NFL for eight seasons as a center with the Packers and Saints. He got his NFL coaching start with the Packers in 2004 as an assistant offensive line coach and he was with the team until 2018, rising to OL coach and run-game coordinator.

Campen joined the Browns as an associate HC/OL coach in 2019. He left after one season to join the Chargers as their OL coach.