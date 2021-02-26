Texans Hoping To Keep RB David Johnson At Lower Salary

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans would like to keep RB David Johnson at a lower salary and there’s “mutual interest” between the parties in him being back with the team in 2021.

Johnson is owed a $7.95 million base salary for the 2021 season and carries a cap hit of $8.512 million cap figure.

It’s worth mentioning that the Texans released RB Duke Johnson earlier in the day along with C Nick Martin.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stands to make a base salary of $7,950,000 this season.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and rushed for 691 yards on 147 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 314 yards and eight total touchdowns.