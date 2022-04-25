Texans Hosted DE Rasheem Green For Visit

The Houston Texans brought in free agent DE Rasheem Green for a visit on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Green has previously visited with the Panthers and Ravens, but remains a free agent.

Green, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.

In 2021, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

