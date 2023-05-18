Texans Hosted DL Carlos Davis For Workout

The Houston Texans hosted free agent DL Carlos Davis for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Davis worked out for the Jaguars last week during their rookie minicamp.

Davis, 26, was a former seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Steelers. He was waived prior to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh and was brought back to their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2022 season in between the Steelers’ practice squad and active roster. He was released from the practice squad by the team back in January.

In 2022, Davis appeared in one game for the Steelers. He finished the year with one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack.