Texans Hosted EDGE Jacob Martin For Visit

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans brought in free agent EDGE Jacob Martin for a visit on Thursday.

The Broncos opted to release Martin yesterday, so it appears as though he could have a new team in the near future.

Martin, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets last year.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the deadline. Denver opted to release Martin on Wednesday.

In 2022, Martin appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and Jets and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.