Texans Hosted Four Players For Visits/Tryouts

Aaron Wilson reports the Houston Texans hosted free agent CB Rasul Douglas and LB Tahir Whitehead on visits Tuesday and worked out LB Cale Garrett and CB Dylan Mabin.

Of this group, the Texans are reportedly signing Douglas to a contract.

Douglas, 25, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina.

This offseason he signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him on Monday.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Whitehead, 31, was a fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2012. He has played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year deal worth more than $8M with Detroit back in 2016.

The Raiders signed Whitehead to a three-year, $19 million in 2018, but Las Vegas released him after the 2019 season. Whitehead then signed a one-year, $2.5 million with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Whitehead played in 14 games for Carolina, recording 51 tackles and an interception.