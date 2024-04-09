Texans Hosted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans hosted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler for an official 30 visit.

Rattler was once seen as a potential top prospect but his career took a turn. He’s still viewed in NFL circles as a potentially intriguing developmental prospect.

Most projections have Rattler as an early Day 3 pick but it’s possible he could sneak into the end of the third round, as he’s had a strong pre-draft process.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.