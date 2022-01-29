Texans Hosting Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon For Second Interview

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans are hosting Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for a second interview on Saturday.

Here is a look at those who have interviewed with the Texans for their head coaching job:

Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.