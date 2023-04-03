Texans Hosting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud For Visit Wednesday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans will host Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for a top 30 visit on Wednesday.

This has been expected for a couple of weeks now as Houston does its diligence on its potential next franchise quarterback.

Stroud is viewed as a strong contender for the Texans if he’s not taken by the Panthers with the No. 1 pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Stroud to Patriots QB Mac Jones in his summer scouting report. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.