Texans In Contract Discussions With LB Jacob Martin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have been in contract discussions with impending free-agent LB Jacob Martin on a possible extension.

Martin, 26, was drafted in the sixth round by the Seahawks out of Temple in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal when he was traded to the Texans in 2019.

In 2021, Martin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass defenses, and forced one safety.