Texans Interview Brian Flores For Head Coach Job

The Houston Texans announced they have interviewed former Dolphins HC Brian Flores for their head coach position.

Flores is the first known Texans interview for the head coach vacancy. He also interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching job on Friday.

Texans GM Nick Caserio and Flores have a previous relationship dating back to their time with the New England Patriots.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.