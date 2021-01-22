Texans Interviewed Josh McCown & Jim Caldwell For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans conducted interviews today with Jim Caldwell and Josh McCown for their head-coaching job on Friday.

According to Pelissero, the Texans continue to do their due diligence on multiple candidates and no hire is imminent at this time.

Meanwhile, Mike Garafolo adds that Houston is exploring the idea of McCown as head coach but would surround him with at least one former head coach on the staff.

The Texans have already confirmed the news:

McCown, 41, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Caldwell, 64, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff this past January. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.