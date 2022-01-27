Texans Interviewed Rams OC Kevin O’Connell For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans interviewed Rams OC Kevin O’Connell at some point in the last week for their head coach job.

O’Connell was a finalist for the Broncos’ position before they hired Nathaniel Hackett.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranks No. 9 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.