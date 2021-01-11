Texans Interviewing Bills DC Leslie Frazier

According to Pro Football Talk, the Texans are interviewing Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy.

Frazier had a three-year stint as the coach of the Vikings before eventually finding his way to Buffalo. He’s been an integral part of the Bills’ success the past few years, especially on defense, and ownership has been pushing for him to get another shot to lead a team.

The full list of candidates for Houston includes:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Requested, Declined)

(Requested, Declined) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.