Texans Interviewing Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burke For DC Job

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans are interviewing Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator job this week.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Houston’s defensive coordinator job:

Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke (Interview)

Titans defensive passing game coordinator Chris Harris. (Requested)

49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin (Interested)

Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel (Interview)

Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.

The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. From there, he became a defensive assistant for the Eagles in 2019 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following season. The Jets hired him as a game management coach in 2021 and was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach last offseason.