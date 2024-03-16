Texans & Jets Were Involved In Trade Talks For Keenan Allen

New Bears WR Keenan Allen told reporters that the Texans and Jets were also involved in trade talks to acquire him, per Adam Jahns.

According to Dianna Russini, the Texans were close to trading for Allen while the Jets didn’t make a serious offer during their conversation with the Chargers.

In the end, Russini says that the Bears simply made the best offer to the Chargers and sent them the pick No. 110 overall in the fourth round for the veteran receiver.

The Jets are scheduled to meet with free agent WR Mike Williams next week and it’s possible the Texans are still in the market for receiver help, so this is something to at least keep an eye on going forward.

Allen, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

Allen is owed a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.