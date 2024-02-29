Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Underwent Cleanup Knee Surgery

Ian Rapoport reports Texans LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent knee surgery to clean up an issue that arose during the season.

In the end, Rapoport mentions that Tunsil is expected to make a “swift recovery.”

Tunsil is a major part of the Texans offense and the hope is this surgery will help him be ready for the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see if Tunsil will be ready for Houston’s offseason program, but it doesn’t sound like he’s expected to miss an extended period.

Tunsil, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. He re-signed to a three-year, $75 million extension in March of last year.

In 2023, Tunsil appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made 14 starts at left tackle.