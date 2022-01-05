Texans Make 11 Moves Including Activating RB David Johnson

The Houston Texans announced 11 moves ahead of Week 18 including activating RB David Johnson from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Texans activated seven players from the COVID-19 list including WR Danny Amendola , TE Antony Auclair, DL Ron’Dell Carter, OL Tytus Howard , RB David Johnson, DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. , WR Chris Moore.

, TE DL OL , RB DB , WR Texans activated practice squad K Dominik Eberle and FB Paul Quessenberry from the COVID-19 list.

and FB from the COVID-19 list. Texans released RB Darius Jackson and Eberle from the practice squad.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract earlier this year.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 12 games for the Texans and rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries with 29 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.