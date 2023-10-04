Texans Make Four Moves Including Placing OL Kendrick Green On IR

The Texans announced they have placed OL Kendrick Green on injured reserve. He’s out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.

Houston filled his spot on the roster by promoting DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad. They also restored S Brandon Hill to the practice squad from the injured list and signed DT Taylor Stallworth.

Green, 24, was a three-year starter at Illinois, a second-team All-American, and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Steelers drafted Green with pick No. 87 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green signed a four-year, $4,875,766 rookie contract that included a $906,011 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when Pittsburgh traded him to the Texans for a late-round pick.

In 2023, Green appeared in four games and made three starts for the Texans at guard.