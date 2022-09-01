Texans Make Seven Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have made seven roster moves on Thursday, including placing third-round LB Christian Harris, CB Tavierre Thomas and fifth-round TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve.

We’ve made roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 1, 2022

All three must miss four games and are eligible to return from IR after that point.

The Texans also re-signed RB Royce Freeman, WR Chris Conley and CB Isaac Yiadom and added FB Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

Freeman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

In 2021, Freeman appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans. He rushed for 169 yards on 56 carries (3.0 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 77 yards receiving and no touchdowns.