Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans have placed G LaDarius Henderson on the reserve/non-football injury list, per the transaction wire.

In addition, WR Jaxon Janke reverted to injured reserve.

Aaron Wilson adds Henderson underwent foot surgery on Thursday.

Henderson, 22, started 29 games at Arizona State from 2019 to 2022 at guard and tackle positions.

Before the 2023 season, Henderson transferred to Michigan where he started 10 games at left tackle for their championship team.

In his collegiate career, Henderson appeared in 39 games making 31 starts throughout five seasons at Arizona State and Michigan.