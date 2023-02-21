Texans Making Several Assistant Coaching Moves, Including Hiring OL Coach Chris Strausser

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have hired OL coach Chris Strausser and retained WR coach Ben McDaniels, among a plethora of other moves as the team nears finalizing its coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Citing sources, Wilson says the other moves, some of which have already been reported, include:

Hired Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin as LB coach

as LB coach Hired 49ers defensive passing game specialist Cory Undlin as defensive passing game coordinator-secondary coach

Hired former Chargers QB coach Shane Day as senior offensive assistant

Hired former Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson as QB coach

Hired Broncos TE coach Jake Moreland as TE coach

Hired former 49ers defensive QC coach Stephen Adegoke as safeties coach

Retained CB coach Dino Vasso

Retained DL coach Jacques Cesaire

Retained assistant ST coach Sean Baker

Retained head strength coach Mike Eubanks

The Texans also hired former 49ers pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator, former Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke as defensive coordinator and retained ST coordinator Frank Ross.

Strausser, 59, coached for more than 25 years in college football in a variety of assistant roles working with the offensive line or tight ends. He got his start in the NFL in 2017 with the Broncos as an assistant OL coach.

He took over the main OL coach job the following year and then left in 2019 for the same role with the Colts.

Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell.