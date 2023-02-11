Texans Not Retaining OC Pep Hamilton

Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com reports that the Texans will not retain OC Pep Hamilton for the 2023 season and are currently searching for candidates to replace him.

It is worth mentioning that the Texans interviewed former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Friday and have previously interviewed Bobby Slowik, Troy Walters, and Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.

Hamilton, 48, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s QB coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017. From there, Hamilton served as the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders before being hired by the Chargers as a QB coach.

He joined the Texans in the same capacity in 2021 and was later promoted to offensive coordinator back in February of 2022.

We will have more news on the Texans’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.