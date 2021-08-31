Texans Officially Cut 24 Players

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

Other roster moves:

DB Brandley Roby – suspended list OL Marcus Cannon – physically unable to perform list

Driskel, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. The Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract last year, but they released him this offseason.

Driskel signed on with the Texans in May.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.

Izzo, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Patriots out of Florida State in 2018. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

The Patriots traded Izzo to the Texans for a seventh-round pick this past March.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards and no touchdowns.

Douglas, 25, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders this offseason, but Las Vegas released him last week.

The Texans signed Douglas to a contract soon after.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.