Texans Officially Hire Lovie Smith As Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans have officially reached an agreement with Lovie Smith to their next head coach on Monday.

The Texans were reportedly down to former NFL QB Josh McCown, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores for their head coach vacancy.

However, the search took a turn last night with Smith emerging as the likely candidate to take over as head coach.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Texans’ job this year:

Texans DC Lovie Smith (Hired)

(Hired) Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Finalist)

(Finalist) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Finalist)

(Finalist) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Smith, 63, began his coaching career back in 1980. He worked for a number of colleges before the Buccaneers hired him as their linebackers coach in 1996.

Smith was eventually hired as the Rams’ defensive coordinator before taking the Bears’ coaching job in 2004. He spent nine years in Chicago before the Buccaneers hired him in 2014.

After just two seasons with the Bucs, Smith was fired and eventually hired as the head coach at Illinois. The Texans hired Smith as their defensive coordinator last year.

During his NFL coaching career, Smith led the Bears and Buccaneers to a record of 89-87 (50.6 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006.

At Illinois, Smith’s teams produced a record of 17-39.