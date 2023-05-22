Texans Officially Sign DE Jacob Martin, Cut S Darius Joiner

The Texans announced they have officially signed DE Jacob Martin to the roster.

We have signed free agent Jacob Martin and made one other roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 22, 2023

In a corresponding move to free up space, the team cut undrafted rookie S Darius Joiner.

Martin, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets in 2022.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the midseason deadline. The Broncos opted to release Martin following the draft.

In 2022, Martin appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and Jets and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.