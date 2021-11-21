Texans OLB Jordan Jenkins Suffers PCL Tear, Will Miss At Least Three Weeks

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans’ OLB Jordan Jenkins tore his PCL in his left knee and is currently expected to miss three weeks, with surgery not being considered a requirement at this time.

Jenkins, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans back in March while testing the free-agent market.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 16 tackles and one and a half sacks.

We will have more news on Jenkins and his injury as it becomes available.