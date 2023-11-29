Texans OT Tytus Howard To Miss Rest Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans OT Tytus Howard is expected to miss the rest of the season following his knee injury this past Sunday.

It’s been a rough year for the Texans and injuries along the offensive line. This is the second time they’ve lost Howard for a chunk after he broke his hand at the beginning of the season.

Injuries had also forced Howard to play left guard instead of his natural position of right tackle.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. Houston exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard was entering the last year of his deal when he signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2023, Howard appeared in seven games for the Texans, making seven starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 guard out of 78 qualifying players.