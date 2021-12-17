Texans Place G Justin McCray On COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve placed G Justin McCray on the COVID-19 list.

McCray, 29, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in May of 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and spent the entire year on Tennessee’s practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

After sitting out the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Packers signed him to a deal for the 2017 season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal the following year. Green Bay later traded him to the Browns.

From there, McCray joined the Falcons for the 2020 season before agreeing to a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texans this past March.

In 2021, McCray has appeared in 11 games for the Texans, making six starts for them at guard.