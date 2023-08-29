Texans Place G Kenyon Green On Injured Reserve, Cut 31 Players

The Houston Texans announced they have placed G Kenyon Green on injured reserve as a part of the process of cutting the roster down to 53 players.
This means Green’s second season is unfortunately over before it even begins.
The Texans also cut , including:
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- DT Khalil Davis
- OL Austin Deculus
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- CB Cobi Francis
- DE Ali Gaye
- OL Brandon Hill
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- LB Darius Joiner
- TE Dalton Keene
- DL Byron Cowart
- OL Michael Deiter
- WR Adam Humphries
- DB Desmond King
- LB Christian Kirksey
- LB Cory Littleton
- DE Jacob Martin
- OL Jordan Murray
- OL Jimmy Morrissey
- OL Adedayo Odeleye
- QB E.J. Perry
- RB Larry Rountree
- DL Thomas Booker
- WR Jared Wayne
- OL Tyler Beach
- LB Garret Wallow
- DE Chase Winovich
- WR Steven Sims
- TE Nick Vannett
- DB D’Angelo Ross
- P Ty Zentner
Green, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He is in the second year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2022, Green appeared in 15 games with 14 starts for the Texans at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 77 guard out of 77 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!