Texans Place G Kenyon Green On Injured Reserve, Cut 31 Players

The Houston Texans announced they have placed G Kenyon Green on injured reserve as a part of the process of cutting the roster down to 53 players.

This means Green’s second season is unfortunately over before it even begins.

Green, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Green appeared in 15 games with 14 starts for the Texans at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 77 guard out of 77 qualifying players.