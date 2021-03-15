Texans Place Original-Round Tender On RFA DT P.J. Hall

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans placed an original-round tender on restricted free agent defensive tackle P.J. Hall.

The original-round tender will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Hall, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. Hall was traded to the Vikings but failed a physical and reverted back to the Raiders.

Hall was in the third year of his four-year, $4,713,470 contract when Las Vegas waived him and he eventually signed on with the Texans.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles and a sack.