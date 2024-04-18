Texans Place OT Kilian Zierer On Exempt/International List

The Houston Texans announced they placed OT Kilian Zierer on the exempt/international list on Thursday.

Each team is permitted an international player on their roster this year, meaning Houston will be granted an extra roster spot this offseason.

Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of last year. He was born in Munich, Germany.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn.