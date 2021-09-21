Texans Place QB Tyrod Taylor & WR Nico Collins On IR

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Texans also signed TE Antony Auclair to their active roster and LB Hardy Nickerson to their practice squad.

Taylor is reportedly dealing with a serious hamstring injury, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Houston is set to start rookie QB Davis Mills on Monday against the Panthers.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Texans and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.