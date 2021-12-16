Texans Place Three Players On COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans announced Thursday that they’ve placed DB Terrence Brooks, DB Terrance Mitchell and practice squad DB Cre’von LeBlanc on the COVID-19 list.

LeBlanc, 27, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. He was among New England’s final roster cuts and was quickly claimed off waivers by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut LeBlanc loose coming out of the preseason in 2018 and the Lions later signed him to their practice squad. Detroit waived him in November and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles.

Philadelphia signed LeBlanc to a one-year extension in 2019. He was released and re-signed in a procedural move at the beginning of 2020. He signed on with the Dolphins back in July but was cut coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Texans soon after.

Houston recently released LeBlanc and re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, LeBlanc appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 22 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, no interceptions, and two pass defenses.