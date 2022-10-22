Texans Placing DE Jonathan Greenard On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are placing DE Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve after he sustained a calf injury in practice.

Schefter adds that Greenard is expected to return after missing 4-6 weeks.

Greenard, 25, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus.

In 2022, Greenard has appeared in four games for the Texans, recording six tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.

We will have more news on Greenard as it becomes available.