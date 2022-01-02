Texans Plan To Stick With HC David Culley

According to Ian Rapoport, there are no signs the Texans plan to fire HC David Culley after just one season.

Houston is 3-3 in its last six games under Culley, including last week’s upset over the Chargers. Rapoport adds the next two games against playoff teams will be telling but so far there are positive signs about the team’s direction.

Texans GM Nick Caserio was reportedly evaluating whether the team needed to re-enter the coaching cycle earlier this season. It appears Culley has done enough to show he deserves another year to oversee Houston’s massive rebuilding project.

Culley, 66, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WR coach in 1994.

From there, Culley worked as an assistant for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him for the 2019 season. The Texans hired him to be their head coach in 2021.

So far, Culley has a record of 4-11 with the Texans.