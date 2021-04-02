Texans Potential Landing Spot For QB Alex Smith?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans still haven’t engaged in serious trade talks regarding QB Deshaun Watson. Although they have received calls from teams about the quarterback, even with the serious allegations made against Watson.

According to Pelissero, it’s possible that Houston could shift gears and explore deals for Watson in the coming weeks, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about his status for the 2021 season.

Pelissero says that Alex Smith shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential option for the Texans to go along with Tyrod Taylor, who was signed to a contract a few weeks ago.

Smith has ties to new Texans HC David Culley and plans to continue his NFL career. Pelissero mentions that Smith wants a chance to compete for a starting job and there aren’t that many of these opportunities available at this time.

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005. After seven years in San Francisco, Smith was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

Smith was in the fourth year of his five-year, $76 million contract that includes $45 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10.8 million for the 2018 season when he was traded to Washington.

Washington and Smith later agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that included $55 million fully guaranteed. However, he was released last month.

In 2020, Smith appeared in eight games for Washington and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

