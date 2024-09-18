Texans Promote CB D’Angelo Ross To Active Roster

The Houston Texans have promoted CB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the active roster, per Aaron Wilson.

He’s already been elevated this season and primarily plays special teams at this point.

Ross, 27, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and has been with the team ever since, returning on one-year deals.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles.