Texans Promote DE Kerry Hyder, Make Two Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced they promoted DE Kerry Hyder Jr. from their practice squad, signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad, and placed DE Dylan Horton on the Non-Football Injury list.

We have signed Kerry Hyder Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2023

Hyder, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle elected to release him last year and he later signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers. He was cut last month and caught on with the Texans’ practice squad.

In 2023, Hyder has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle and a sack.