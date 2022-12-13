Texans Promote QB Jeff Driskel, Sign WR D.J. Montgomery To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster on Tuesday.

Houston also signed WR D.J. Montgomery to their practice squad, per Wilson.

Driskel, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract but he was cut loose and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position back in November. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad so far this season.

In 2022, Driskel has appeared in three games and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.