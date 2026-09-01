Texans Putting Two On IR Including OT Braden Smith

Texans GM Nick Caserio announced OT Braden Smith and OT Sam Hagen will be placed on injured reserve today, per DJ Bien-Aime.

Smith will miss four to six weeks while he recovers from a torn plantar fascia, per Caserio, but will return this season.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract, which included a $3,311,772 signing bonus, when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

He signed a two-year deal worth $20 million, with a maximum value of $25 million, in March, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Colts, making one start at right tackle.