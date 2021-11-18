Texans QB Jeff Driskel Moving To Tight End

The Texans are moving quarterback Jeff Driskel to tight end, according to TEs coach Andy Bischoff.

“He’s a rare athlete,” Bischoff said of Driskel, per Aaron Wilson. “Everybody is looking for that Taysom Hill. He’s got rare traits. Jeff is on a journey. He’s embraced it.”

Bischoff noted that Driskel’s future might not be at quarterback here, but tight end could be good for him moving forward.

“He’s making the shift to a full time tight end,” Bischoff said, per Wilson.

Driskel made the decision after meeting with Bischoff, HC David Culley and GM Nick Caserio.

Other quarterbacks such as Logan Thomas have moved to tight end and had success in the NFL.

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract in March of last year but he was cut loose this offseason and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.