Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Believed To Have Torn Wrist Ligaments In Non-Throwing Hand

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is believed to have torn wrist ligaments in his non-throwing hand.

Taylor is set to have an MRI but the injury puts his availability for next week in doubt. He was benched for third-round QB Davis Mills in Week 13 and Mills could return to the starting lineup again.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in six games for the Texans and completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 19 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns.