Texans Re-Sign CB D’Angelo Ross

The Houston Texans announced they re-signed CB D’Angelo Ross to a contract on Wednesday.

We have re-signed D’Angelo Ross. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 21, 2024

Ross, 27, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans last year and has been with the team ever since.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 13 games for the Texans and has recorded eight tackles.