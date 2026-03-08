Texans Re-Sign DL Naquan Jones

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are re-signing DL Naquan Jones to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

According to Pelissero, Jones can earn up to $2.5 million in 2026 with incentives.

Jones, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Titans re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 but waived him in November. He caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins practice squad before being signed back by the Cardinals.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season. He was waived towards the end of last year and later claimed by the Texans.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and Texans and recorded 13 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.