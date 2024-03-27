Texans Re-Sign LB Neville Hewitt

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans have re-signed LB Neville Hewitt.

He adds it’s a one-year deal for Hewitt who was a key special teams player for the Texans last year.

Hewitt, 31, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans in 2021. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Hewitt appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 14 total tackles.