Texans Re-Sign RB Dare Ogunbowale

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have re-signed veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale.

He’s a key special teams contributor and backup third-down back for Houston.

Ogunbowale, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville brought him back on an exclusive rights deal for the 2021 season. After the Jaguars declined to tender him in 2022, he signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Texans.

In 2023, Ogunbowale appeared in 12 games for the Texans and rushed for 35 yards on eight carries to go along with two catches for 18 yards on seven targets. He also had seven total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and a made field goal.